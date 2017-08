Our bamboo and wood glasses are handcrafted using beautiful, Earth-friendly materials. As part of our commitment to sustainability, we offer an option to replace your eclipse glasses with a UV 400 pair for everyday use. We'll distribute every pair returned to eyewear donation organizations.

As a standard, our entire range is fitted with lenses that are certified as safe for solar viewing. All HALO® Sustainable Eclipse Spectacles are tested in a world-class facility and meet the requirements for ISO 12312-2:2015.